Binary Options is a financial instrument used to make profit by predicting an asset's price movement (currencies, shares, commodities). In order to receive profit, a trader makes a prediction regarding the direction of the underlying asset's price movement. If the prediction is correct, the trader receives profit. If it is not, the trader takes losses. Traders can also close the trade early if they realize that the prediction is not correct. In this case, a part of the contract cost is refunded.