Log into WebTrader
+1 646 844 7187
We are offline
years on the market
Grand Capital - Best Binary Options Broker*

Binary options

Trades from $1, early closure. Profit up to 86%

Register to get a demo account with $10,000

Binary Option is the most popular way of making high profits with minimum effort.

Try
Binary Option is the most popular way of making high profits with minimum effort.
Grand Capital - Best Binary Options Broker*
Choose your way of earning:

Choose the status you want to start with:

Silver
Investments from $10
  • Trading in WebTrader Classic
  • 27 trading instruments
  • Free education
  • Free analysis
Open an account
Gold
Investments from $100
  • Trading in WebTrader Classic
  • 27 trading instruments
  • Free education
  • Free analysis
  • Trading in WebTrader Pro
  • Trading signals
  • Trading in MT4
  • Analysis tools right in the terminal
Open an account
VIP
Investments from $300
  • Trading in WebTrader Classic
  • 27 trading instruments
  • Free education
  • Free analysis
  • Trading in WebTrader Pro
  • Trading signals
  • Trading in MT4
  • Analysis tools right in the terminal
  • Personal analyst
  • Ability to use EAs
  • Risk-free trading
  • 10% refund for
    unsuccessful trades
Open an account
  • Silver
    Investments from $10
  • Gold
    Investments from $100
  • VIP
    Investments from $300

How to trade:

Choose an asset and expiration time

Specify the investment amount

Choose the direction of the price movement (CALL — Up, Put — Down)

Watch video
Watch video

Advantages of to trading Binary Options

30 assets
Ability to try different strategies: trade currency pairs, futures, metals.
Favorable trading conditions
Higher liquidity, higher payout rates.
Loyalty system
Special offers, loss refunds.
Simple
You only need to predict whether the price will rise or fall.
Early closure
Early Closure with up to 40% payouts and up to 10% refund for losses.
Minimized risks
You know exactly how much you may gain or lose before you place a trade.
Open an account

Three trading platforms

WebTrader Pro
Advanced version of the web terminal with extensive technical analysis capabilities.
WebTrader Classic
The best way to start trading.
MetaTrader 4
Professional market analysis, algorithmic trading.

How it works

Binary Options CALL options PUT options

Binary Options is a financial instrument used to make profit by predicting an asset's price movement (currencies, shares, commodities). In order to receive profit, a trader makes a prediction regarding the direction of the underlying asset's price movement. If the prediction is correct, the trader receives profit. If it is not, the trader takes losses. Traders can also close the trade early if they realize that the prediction is not correct. In this case, a part of the contract cost is refunded.

Purchase a CALL option if you think that the price of the chosen asset will be higher than at the moment of its expiration time.​

  • If your prediction is correct, you will receive profit.
  • If the price remains the same, you don't take losses and don't receive any profit.
  • If the current price is lower than the price at the moment the option was bought, you take losses.
  • Buy a PUT option if you think that the asset's price at the time of expiration will be lower than the current price.
  • If your prediction is correct, you will receive profit. If the price remains the same, you will neither lose money not receive profit. If the price is higher than it was at moment the PUT option was bought, you will take losses.
Open an account

You can start trading!

  1. Register and open an account
    Upon opening an account we offer you to go through two-factor authorization to insure the maximum protection for your funds.
  2. Decide with which status you want to start trading.
    The higher your status, the more opportunities for profit and better your trading conditions!
  3. Choose a trading platform
    Install the program on your PC, use WebTrader to trade with any device from anywhere in the world, or download an iPhone trading app.
  4. Choose an asset and the expiration time
    Predict the direction of the price movement: up or down in 1 min, 5 min or half an hour. Choose a PUT option (if you think that the price will go down) or CALL (if you think that the price will go up.)
  5. Invest a comfortable amount of money and receive profit!
    The minimum investment amount is just $1. The profit from your investment may go up as high as 86%.
Open an account

Choose your language